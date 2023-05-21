Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.