Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 233 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,709,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,970,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,486,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after buying an additional 181,148 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 519,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,335,000 after buying an additional 117,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. 673,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

