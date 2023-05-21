Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 860 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,897 shares of company stock valued at $24,211,983 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,610,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.01. The stock has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

