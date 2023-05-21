Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.70. 789,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,771. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $258.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

