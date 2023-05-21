Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.30 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,835,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. 3,038,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

