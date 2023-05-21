Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.67 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,806. The company has a market cap of $365.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.17 and a 200-day moving average of $359.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

