Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $2.72 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,479,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,148 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,155,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

