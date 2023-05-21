Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $612,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,635,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.80. The company has a market capitalization of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.