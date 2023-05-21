Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $783,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Oracle by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $252,274,000 after acquiring an additional 939,600 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $56,779,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,560,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

