Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 258.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. 3,150,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

