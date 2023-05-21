Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 1,315 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 33,068,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,535,722. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

