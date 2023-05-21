Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 940 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

QCOM stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.86. 5,783,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,395,285. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.