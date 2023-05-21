Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 11,324 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $42,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $36,000. Motco bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $95.19 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

