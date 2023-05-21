Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,956,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 214,698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $52,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HP by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of HP by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

