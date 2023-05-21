Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $41,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

