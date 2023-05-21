Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.29% of Nordson worth $39,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $217.17 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

