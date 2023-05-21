Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,018 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Zoetis worth $50,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $179.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.82. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.