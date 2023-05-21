Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $38.91 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $38,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $457.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.93 and a 200-day moving average of $435.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.