Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $44.58 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,855 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,576 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of SEA worth $44,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of SE opened at $69.44 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

