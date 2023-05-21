Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $50.64 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $50,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,549,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,254,000 after purchasing an additional 67,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $206.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of -135.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

