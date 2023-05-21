Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,176 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.25% of Equity Residential worth $56,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Equity Residential stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

