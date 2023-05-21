Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 695,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $38,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

