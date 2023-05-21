Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.56% of Cognex worth $45,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Cognex Stock Up 1.5 %

CGNX stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

