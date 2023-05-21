Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 586,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $54,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.