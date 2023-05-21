Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %

MFG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.