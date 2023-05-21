Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 3.0 %
MFG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,334. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
