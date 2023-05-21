Model N (NYSE:MODN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.14. 283,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.68. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Model N

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.