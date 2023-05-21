Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Tops $1.42 on Exchanges

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00005284 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $67.08 million and approximately $114,355.92 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 1.43747087 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $118,903.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

