Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSIGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $301.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.45. The stock had a trading volume of 727,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

