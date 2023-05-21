MovieBloc (MBL) One Day Volume Reaches $692,999.07

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $45.25 million and $692,999.07 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,038,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.

