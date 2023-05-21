MVL (MVL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.24 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $81.24 million and approximately $910,530.97 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

