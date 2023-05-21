Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $522,816.78

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $96.07 million and approximately $522,816.78 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,889.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00340623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00558314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00066828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.00427230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.