Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.15. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $39.22.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,346,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

