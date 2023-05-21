Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Nathan’s Famous from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.22. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46.
Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.
