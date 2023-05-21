National Bank Financial Comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.00 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.90%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance
LB stock opened at C$30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$43.32.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
