National Bank Financial Comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$260.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.00 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 22.90%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LB. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.55.

LB stock opened at C$30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$28.23 and a 1 year high of C$43.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

