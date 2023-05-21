National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NHC opened at $59.78 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $915.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.29.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

About National HealthCare

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.