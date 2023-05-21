Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.28. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 61.73%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

