Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.24 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.24 million and $42,906.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00062020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028461 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,189,394 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

