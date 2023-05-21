NCR (NYSE:NCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
NCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
NCR Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,031. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.65. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
