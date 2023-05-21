NCR (NYSE:NCR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,031. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.65. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $1,431,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in NCR by 4.7% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NCR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP grew its position in NCR by 26.8% during the third quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 305,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in NCR by 135.8% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 115,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

