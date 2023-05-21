Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a negative net margin of 467.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,483 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 242.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 369,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,370.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 74,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 614,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

