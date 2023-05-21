Neo Reaches Market Capitalization of $662.34 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $9.39 or 0.00034553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $662.34 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

