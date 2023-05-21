NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered NeoGames from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

NeoGames Stock Performance

NGMS stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $940.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NeoGames by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NeoGames by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NeoGames by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NeoGames by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

