New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $84.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. New Relic has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

In other New Relic news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $167,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $587,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 2,218 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $167,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,439 shares of company stock worth $30,142,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.