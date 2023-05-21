New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,693 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.48% of AMERISAFE worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.8 %

AMSF stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.28. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

