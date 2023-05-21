New South Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 932,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,607 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.03 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $250.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBRG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

