New South Capital Management Inc. Has $41.18 Million Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,204 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor makes up 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 2.43% of Frontdoor worth $41,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 246.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 19.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.9 %

FTDR stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

