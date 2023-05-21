New South Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 76,795.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,725,000 after buying an additional 311,020 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,786,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 366,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,953,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after buying an additional 71,005 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $250.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.49.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

