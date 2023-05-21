New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,891 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 835,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,891 shares during the quarter. CGI comprises approximately 3.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $72,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CGI by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,394,000 after purchasing an additional 279,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CGI by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 262,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CGI by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 476,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $104.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

