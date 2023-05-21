New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,424 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $101,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,868,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 403,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,146,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $527.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.