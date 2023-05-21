New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,921 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SWK opened at $81.61 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 71.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.