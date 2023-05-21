New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,470 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $34,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.66. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

